Donald Penn’s pay is average for a starting left tackle, which Raiders see as too much

August 8, 2018
The Raiders are asking left tackle Donald Penn to take a pay cut, which is interesting because he’s not particularly highly paid, by starting left tackle standards.

Penn’s cap hit this season is $8.38 million, which puts him 16th among left tackles. That means he’s right in the middle of the league’s starting left tackles.

Of course, it’s possible that part of the reason the Raiders want Penn to take a pay cut is that they don’t see him as a starter. He’s currently on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from foot surgery, and the Raiders may be ready to move on and make rookie first-round draft pick Kolton Miller their starting left tackle.

The Raiders would still owe Penn $3 million, the portion of his base salary that is guaranteed, if they release him. So Penn may be in no mood to renegotiate his contract, knowing that if he refuses, he still gets at least $3 million this year. It’s easy to see why Penn would feel that a league-average salary for the job he does isn’t too much to ask for.

  4. Given Penn’s horrible 2017, the fact that he’s over-the-hill at 35 and he’s a disruptive influence to the team, Penn is not worth keeping on the Raiders’ roster even at the veteran minimum.

  5. Or, Gruden is just pushing his agenda to field the guys he drafted or he signed.

    If you dont think Penn is the best available LT for the Raiders currently (when healthy), youre delusional and have clearly gotten into the koolaid.

    Penn isnt the reason the Raiders cant sign Mack either, so i wish people would stop trying to push that narrative as well.

    Gruden instead of fielding what would arguably be the best Oline in the league, but forsure the best in the AFC of (Penn- Osemele – Hudson – Jackson – Miller) hed rather cut a legit starting LT and leave us with 2 uncertainties on the Oline at both tackle spots after finally getting Carr all the pieces he could finally need on offense.

  7. If he says no then they have to cut him or they can never ask anyone that again. Seems like a no brainier for him to say no, take the 3M and sign with another team. Even average tackles get paid well. Like QBs there isn’t enough of them.

  8. According to PFF Penn was the 12th ranked tackle last year. If i’m Penn i don’t take a pay cut either, especially if i’m a middle of the pack tackle being paid like one.
    Realistically he can not budge, get cut from the Raiders, collect his 3m and sign an 8mil contract for a LT needy team or at worst sign in the realm of 5mil and collect his 3 and still get 8…

  9. Where are all the commenters who scream, “Honor your contract!!”… “Oh wait, we mean the players should honor their contracts, not the teams…”

