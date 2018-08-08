Edgar Bennett: Martavis Bryant “putting time in, putting work in”

Getty Images

Martavis Bryant had his “best day” since joining the Raiders, according to receivers coach Edgar Bennett. It was an indication Bryant received the message from head coach Jon Gruden loud and clear.

“Obviously he got more reps today, because of his overall preparation,” Bennett said, via Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle. “He’s putting the time in. He’s putting the work in.”

Gruden was pointed in his assessment of Bryant over the weekend, saying Bryant needed to “get out here and play better” and “learn the offense” and “be more versatile.”

Former Raiders receiver James Jones said on NFL Network earlier Wednesday that offensive coordinator Greg Olson told Jones that Bryant hasn’t learned the playbook.

The Raiders traded a third-round pick for Bryant, who made 50 catches for 603 yards last season.

“It always starts with preparation,” Bennett said. “He’s putting the work in; he’s going about doing it the right way. We just need to now be consistent and keep stacking successes.”