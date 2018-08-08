Ex-Raider James Jones: Martavis Bryant not picking up Gruden’s playbook

Getty Images

Former Raiders wide receiver James Jones says current Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant is having a rough training camp.

Jones said on NFL Network that he talked to Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson, and Olson told him Bryant hasn’t learned the playbook.

“I just had a chance to speak with Coach Olson and he said talent-wise, there’s probably nobody that can compete with [Bryant] talent-wise,” Jones said. “But they said he’s not picking up the playbook, and that’s the reason of a little frustration right now because they want to get him on the field but he’s not able to grasp the playbook yet.”

Jones said Bryant can’t move around the way receivers usually do because the Raiders are trying to simplify Bryant’s learning process by having him line up in the same place on every play.

“They’ve only got him lining up in one spot to try to slow it down and help him out,” Jones said. “They need him to pick it up.”

Jones’ comments echo those of Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, who said Bryant needs to play better and master the offense. The Raiders traded a third-round draft pick for Bryant, and so far he doesn’t seem to be performing the way they were expecting.