Giants add S Mike Basile to roster

Getty Images

The Giants didn’t have to look too far to find a new player for their defensive backfield.

Safety Mike Basile played his college ball at Monmouth after growing up in Brick, New Jersey and will now pursue a professional career in the Garden State. The Giants announced his addition to the 90-man roster on Wednesday.

Basile was a first-team FCS All-American last year and left school as the all-time leader in tackles. He had 126 total tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss during his senior season.

Basile fills the roster spot that opened when cornerback Teddy Williams requested his release in order to deal with a “family health issue.”