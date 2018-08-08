Greg Hardy wins another UFC fight by first-round knockout

Getty Images

Former Panthers and Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy has won yet another UFC fight by first-round knockout.

Hardy needed just 17 seconds to knock out opponent Tebaris Gordon at the UFC’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. He has now won two UFC fights by first-round knockout, and previously won three amateur mixed martial arts fights, all by first-round knockout. He has not faced any particularly strong competition.

The UFC has faced criticism for giving Hardy a chance at all, given the domestic violence accusation that has led NFL teams to steer clear of him. But it appears that the UFC is ready to move forward with Hardy and put him in bigger fights going forward.

Hardy said after his fight that he’d love another chance in the NFL, however unlikely that is.

“If the Cowboys or the Panthers call, I’m on my way,” Hardy said.

Hardy was drafted by the Panthers in 2010 and was a Pro Bowler in 2013. He played in just one game in 2014 before being placed on the commissioner’s exempt list over a domestic violence accusation, and he missed the rest of that season. He signed a contract with the Cowboys in 2015 and started 12 games for them, but other NFL teams have shown no interest since.