Henry Anderson making the most of his second chance

AP

Jets defensive lineman Henry Anderson could have died because of a fractured larynx last season. The injury also could have ended his career.

Anderson no longer thinks about the injury, though the tiny red scar in the middle of his neck is a constant reminder.

“The first time moving around and going against offensive linemen and stuff, there were a couple of times where I got hit in the throat, and I was kind of feeling around and wiggling it around to make sure everything was good, and it was totally normal,” Anderson said, via Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press. “So, I don’t really think about it anymore.”

The Jets have had Anderson rotating with rookie Folorunso Fatukasi at end opposite Leonard Williams on the starting unit.

In his three seasons in Indianapolis, Anderson played in 29 games and made 65 tackles and three sacks.

“It’s been a good change of scenery,” Anderson said. “It was just a way to kind of just get a fresh start somewhere, get a different set of eyes coaching you, different styles of coaching to teach you different things. I think it’s been really good for me as a player and I’m definitely excited to hopefully continue this for a while.”