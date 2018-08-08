Josh Rosen: I’ve gotten better every day

AP

The Cardinals will play their first preseason game of the year when the Chargers come to town on Saturday night and that will mean the first look at first-round quarterback Josh Rosen in game action.

The team has not made any announcements about how the playing time at quarterback will be divvied up, but Rosen is sure to get a healthy amount of it as the team works to get him acclimated to life at the professional level. On Wednesday, Rosen said he thinks the acclimation process has gone well thus far.

“I think I’ve just progressed every day,” Rosen said, via the team’s website. “I think I’ve gotten better pretty much every day since I’ve gotten here.”

Rosen said he feels “comfortable and fluid” with the playbook and adjustments that have to be made from play to play, although that effort will be a bit different when faced with another team’s defense. That defense will also be allowed to hit Rosen, so Saturday should be a pretty good test of how much the rookie has grown thus far.