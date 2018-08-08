K.J. Wright: Seahawks bringing our hunger back to former level

AP

When Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright discussed the changes to the team’s roster in March, he said football is a “ruthless business” and that the departures of many longtime teammates “hurt pretty bad.”

Wright has had a while to get used to the new reality in Seattle and he appears to be feeling less pain. While Wright may still miss the old guard that left the team this offseason, he sees the upside to sharing the field with a group of players who want to achieve the kinds of things that the likes of Richard Sherman, Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett and Kam Chancellor achieved while they were Seahawks.

“Which is more dangerous, a fed lion or a lion who’s hungry? This defense is hungry. There’s so many guys that want to prove themselves, whether it’s contracts, whether they want to prove they can be a starter in this league — so many guys are on a mission,” Wright said, via Nate Davis of USA Today. “I think that as we won a Super Bowl, had guys going to Pro Bowls — I won’t say the hunger left, but we’re just bringing it back to its former level.”

Linebacker Bobby Wagner, who defensive coordinator Ken Norton calls the “heartbeat of the defense” along with Wright, said that he also feels like he’s seen things come full circle since joining the team. He called this season a “fun and an exciting challenge” and it should be interesting to see how the new-look Seahawks meet it.