Laquon Treadwell could be finally ready to produce

AP

Receiver Laquon Treadwell arrived in Minnesota via the first round of the draft, to an offense that had an old-school Cowboys play ready for him to run and a quarterback who needed the accuracy buffer zone provided by Treadwell’s big body. Things haven’t worked out well through two seasons for Treadwell, but things could be changing this year.

On their first depth chart of the year, the Vikings show Treadwell and Kendall Wright as the second-string receivers behind entrenched starters Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. The initial, unofficial hierarchy puts Treadwell in position to potentially prove himself, especially in the preseason.

Behind Treadwell and Wright are Stacey Coley and Brandon Zylstra, an intriguing prospect who led the CFL in receiving last year with 1,687 yards on 100 catches.

With Jarius Wright and Michael Floyd gone, someone needs to step up and provide options beyond the starters, who will get the bulk of the attention. Maybe it will be Treadwell, who necessarily faces a now-or-never third season in the NFL.

Treadwell had 20 catches for 200 yards in 2017, appearing in all 16 games. He had no postseason receptions.