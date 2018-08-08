Lions don’t plan to hold Ziggy Ansah back in preseason

AP

Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah came off the physically unable to perform list this week and is doing his first practice work of training camp during the team’s joint practices with the Raiders.

Ansah had knee surgery this offseason, but Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that a hamstring tweak during his conditioning test was the more pressing concern behind his placement on the PUP list. His late start to camp probably makes it “unrealistic” for Ansah to play in Friday night’s exhibition game between the two teams, but concerns about further injuries won’t keep coach Matt Patricia from playing him in future preseason outings.

“The goal is to get everybody to September, but we still got to find out what we got as a team and we got to go just improve,” Patricia said. “You can’t really sit back and wait. I don’t think that’s the right thing to do. I think the right thing to do is to go try to improve. … This is not a game where you can just roll it out there on Sunday and expect to perform at a high level. This is a game where we only have so many opportunities, and each one of the practices that we have is important.”

Patricia said there are “different things for [Ansah] that we’re going to have to learn” in what could be his final year with the Lions and it seems at least some of the other three preseason games will be part of that education.