Marshal Yanda keeps coming back for more

Marshal Yanda is very good at playing football. But Marshal Yanda seems to get hurt a lot.

That does not deter Marshal Yanda from wanting to play more football.

Via Childs Walker of the Baltimore Sun, the Ravens veteran guard said that his recent run of injuries (broken ankle which ended last season, offseason shoulder surgery) makes him want to play more, not less.

“Missing last year definitely gave me a lot of fire and desire to play this year,” he said. “I have a lot left in the tank. That fire’s still there, and it burns hot. I want to get back out there and play. That desire to play kept me rolling. . . .

“Every single year that I played, it’s meant more to me. It’s been more important. There’s nothing else but football as you get older.”

Of course, there will be more, and one day he may regret the litany of injuries and surgeries he’s had to endure to play the game. But the Ravens are clearly glad to have their best offensive lineman back, to the extent that coach John Harbaugh couldn’t put a digit on it.

“It’s really important,” Harbaugh said. “Marshal makes a big difference in our offensive line. What’s the exponential number? What’s the percentage better? A lot.”

That’s also a good way to describe what Yanda has been through lately. In addition to the broken leg and the shoulder problem in the last calendar year, he’s also torn an ACL in 2008, had to have emergency surgery on his right leg in 2011, and had the shoulder worked on in 2012 and 2016. Still, last year was the first time since 2008 he had to miss significant time because of an injury.

“I feel like I’ve always been a really good healer,” he said.

He needs to be.