Obi Melifonwu being evaluated for “lower body injury”

Raiders safety Obi Melifonwu missed a second consecutive practice with an injury.

Coach Jon Gruden said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, that Melifonwu has “had a flair-up. Lower body injury of some kind. We’re still looking into that.”

Melifonwu, a second-round pick in 2017, began last season on injured reserve with a knee injury that required surgery in August and finished it on injured reserve with a hip injury that required surgery in December. Melifonwu missed much of the on-field work during the offseason program while rehabbing his hip.

Melifonwu played in only five games, with one start, last season. He played 34 defensive snaps and 42 special teams snaps.