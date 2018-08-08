Officer found gun part and ammunition in Antonio Callaway’s car

AP

Having already used the trustworthy “it’s not my weed” defense, Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway is going to have to find someone to blame for the gun parts cops found in his car.

According to dash cam video of his arrest obtained by TMZ, officers who smelled marijuana in his car searched and found a gun part and ammunition as well as a small amount of weed. The officer ordered Callaway to put his hands in the air and stay put, but later in the stop recognized him as a football player and said he looked forward to watching him play. Callaway told the officer his gun was in Florida.

Callaway also told the officer the marijuana was not his, and must have been there before the car was shipped to him.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the rookie wide receiver will make the trip to New York for tomorrow’s game against the Giants.

Callaway was suspended last year at Florida, and drew scrutiny (and torpedoed his draft stock) with a dilute sample test result (which counts as a positive) at the Scouting Combine.

The fourth-round draft pick was just promoted to the starting lineup, after Corey Coleman was traded to the Bills.