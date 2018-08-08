Packers sign LB James Crawford

Getty Images

The Packers added a player to their linebacker group on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed James Crawford. The move comes a couple of days after they placed linebackers Jake Ryan and C.J. Johnson on injured reserve.

Crawford played in 27 games at the University of Illinois over the last three seasons and moved around the defense from a hybrid linebacker/safety role to one that called for him to rush the passer off the edge. He had four sacks in that role last season and recorded 80 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles over his entire time in college.

The Packers also claimed linebacker James Hearns off of waivers from the Cowboys over the weekend.