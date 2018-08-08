Panthers extend offensive lineman Tyler Larsen

The Panthers need all the certainty they can muster on the offensive line. So they made sure their backup center sticks around.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers have given offensive lineman Tyler Larsen a two-year, $4.4 million extension which is expected to be signed today.

Larsen has started 15 games the last two seasons, proving to be valuable insurance for veteran center Ryan Kalil.

Some stability up front would be good, considering Kalil’s entering his final season (after missing 18 games the last two years), and the team has been hit with injuries up front.

Projected starting left guard Amini Silatolu left practice yesterday and needs surgery to repair a torn meniscus, and All-Pro right tackle Daryl Williams tore his MCL early in camp and won’t need surgery, but will miss significant time.