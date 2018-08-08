Panthers hope Daryl Williams can return in second half of season

AP

Panthers right tackle Daryl Williams is on the shelf after dislocating his right patella and tearing his MCL early in training camp, but word is that the team hopes to have him back during the regular season.

Williams is trying to rehab the injury rather than having surgery and will remain out long enough that Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is expected to open the year on injured reserve. As long as Williams remains on the active roster through the cut to 53 players, he’ll be eligible to be designated to return after eight weeks on the list.

Per Rapoport, the hope is that the 2017 second-team All-Pro will be able to return to action during the second half of the regular season.

The Panthers moved 2017 second-round pick Taylor Moten from guard to right tackle with Williams out of the lineup. Guard Amini Silatolu is also out of the Panthers lineup with a knee injury at the moment.