Patrick Chung an option for Patriots as a punt return

Getty Images

The Patriots are auditioning punt returners.

Danny Amendola had 27 of the team’s 31 punt returns last season, averaging 8.6 yards per return, but he left in free agency. Patrick Chung, who had one return last season with three fair catches, might prove the best option for New England.

Chung, 30, has practiced punt returns nearly every day at training camp, along with Braxton Berrios and Riley McCarron.

“It’s cool. It’s fun,” Chung said, via Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. “You get the ball in your hands and do whatever you need to do, so it’s definitely fun, and I’m going to continue to do it. I never know when my name’s going to be called, so it’s something I need to continue practicing just in case.”

Julian Edelman has returned 157 punts in his career, including 15 in 2016, but he is suspended for the start of the season. Rex Burkhead, Eric Decker and Cyrus Jones are other options.

While Chung has only three returns in his NFL career, he averaged 12.1 yards per punt return during his sophomore season at Oregon and scored a touchdown.

“I did it in college,” Chung said. “For the most part [I’ve practiced it in the NFL], but I took a year or two off. After that, I’ve always been working on it and [special teams coach] Joe [Judge] always makes sure I go out there in practice and do everything after practice just to make sure.”