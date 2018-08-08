Report: Raiders ask Donald Penn to take a pay cut

Getty Images

Donald Penn‘s future with the Raiders is uncertain after the team asked the offensive tackle to take a pay cut, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Penn, 35, skipped training camp last summer in a contract holdout. He reported August 23, and three weeks later, the Raiders rewarded him with a two-year, $21 million extension.

Half of Penn’s salary is guaranteed this season, and he can earn an additional $2.35 million in bonuses and incentives. The Raiders are uncomfortable with the structure of the contract for 2018, per Gehlken, with Penn coming off a major injury.

Penn remains on the physically unable to perform list as he rehabs from December foot surgery.

Gehlken suggests the team could seek to convert the unguaranteed half of Penn’s base salary — $3 million — into bonuses or incentives.

The Raiders spent two of their top three picks on offensive tackles, selecting Kolton Miller in the first round and Brandon Parker in the third. The selection of Miller prompted Penn to take to social media on draft night, tweeting, “MORE MOTIVATION.”