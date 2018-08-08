Report: Clinton McDonald out of Broncos practice to get tests on shoulder

AP

Defensive lineman Clinton McDonald said he was “good to go” at the start of training camp after missing the offseason program due to an infection in his shoulder related to a 2015 surgery and he was cleared to take part in practice, but more trouble with the shoulder has popped up.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that McDonald was held out of a walkthrough on Tuesday due to concerns he is dealing with a new issue related to the infection. Per Klis, McDonald will see doctors for more tests before he’ll be able to return to practice.

McDonald signed a two-year, $7 million deal with the Broncos this offseason. He restructured that deal to turn most of his salary into weekly roster bonuses that reflected some uncertainty about the condition of his shoulder.

McDonald was listed as a third-team defensive end on Denver’s initial depth chart.