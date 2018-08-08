Report: Jets open to trading Teddy Bridgewater

AP

The Jets are open to trading Teddy Bridgewater for the right price and under the right circumstances, Manish Mehta of the Daily News reports. But in order for the Jets to generate a market for the quarterback, they need Bridgewater to prove in the preseason his surgically repaired knee can hold up to contact.

Bridgewater played only nine snaps last season after sitting out the 2016 season, so no one has seen him take any real hits since 2015.

Bridgewater signed only a one-year deal with the Jets, who also re-signed Josh McCown and drafted Sam Darnold in the first round. Darnold is the quarterback of the future and possibly the quarterback of the present.

So why wouldn’t the Jets try to get something for Bridgewater, who wants to start again and signed with the Jets believing he would get that chance?

The Jets are expected to give Bridgewater a significant workload in the preseason opener Friday, but the team also wants Darnold to get his share of snaps. It would prove a win-win for the Jets if both quarterbacks play well.

They could give Darnold the starting job for the season opener without reservation, and seek to trade Bridgewater, who would have a much improved market.