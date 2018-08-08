Seahawks sign Gerald Holmes, waive Marvin Bracy

Getty Images

Marvin Bracy has gotten looks for NFL teams because of his ability to run very, very fast so it’s fitting that it didn’t take the Seahawks long to make up their mind about his chances of making the team.

Bracy, who was part of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team as a 100 meter sprinter, signed with the Seahawks as a wide receiver on July 28 and the team announced that he was placed on waivers Wednesday. Bracy got a longer run with the Colts last summer, but he wound up getting cut in early September.

The Seahawks will fill his roster spot with undrafted rookie running back Gerald Holmes. Holmes ran 295 times for 1,302 yards and 14 touchdowns over 36 games at Michigan State.

He joins a running back depth chart that includes Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, Mike Davis, J.D. McKissic, C.J. Prosise and Tre Madden.