Titans throw Kenny Vaccaro right into the mix

Safety Kenny Vaccaro had a long wait on the free agent market before landing a job with the Titans last weekend, but things have sped up considerably from there.

Vaccaro was signed after incumbent Titans starter Johnathan Cyprien tore his ACL in practice and the team didn’t waste any time in getting Vaccaro into a spot alongside Kevin Byard with the first team. Vaccaro did individual work after signing Saturday, studied the playbook on Sunday and found himself running with the ones to kick off the week.

“I thought I was going to get kind of worked in a little bit,” Vaccaro said, via the Tennessean. “But I was glad I could go out there, set the tempo. Couple times, make some plays. … To be honest, I really wasn’t looking at it like first-team or second-team at all really. I was just trying to catch my rhythm. I haven’t really practiced with a team for like six months. So to come out here and really just run around, I’m just thankful.”

Vaccaro’s quick transition to his new role and new team is set to continue on Thursday night. The Titans will face the Packers and Vaccaro is expected to see playing time as he makes up for lost time.