Trevor Davis, Geronimo Allison occupy key spots on Packers’ receiver depth chart

AP

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers called out his team’s young receivers on Tuesday, exempting three of them (DeAngelo Yancey, Geronimo Allison, and Jake Kumerow) from public shaming. The team may not entirely agree.

Trevor Davis, who wasn’t on Rodgers’ short list of non-“piss poor” receivers, is listed as a second-string receiver on the team’s initial depth chart, along with Allison. The starters are, obviously, veterans Randall Cobb and Davante Adams.

Yancey and Kumerow appear with the cluster of third stringers, along with J'Mon Moore, Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Adonis Jennings, Equanimeous St. Brown, and Kyle Lewis.

As Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America suggested during Wednesday’s PFT Live, Rodgers’ remarks may have guaranteed the release of three of the young receivers. Ultimately, those that make the roster will need to be ready to step up when their number is called or they’ll hear it from Rodgers, privately or publicly.