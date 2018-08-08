Vikings add Nick Rallis as defensive quality control coach

Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings have hired former University of Minnesota linebacker Nick Rallis as a defensive quality control coach.

Rallis played four years for the Golden Gophers before serving as a graduate assistant at Wake Forest last season. The Minnesota native was was named an Academic All-Big Ten selection in 2016 and selected as a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.

Rallis will “help assist the coaching staff with preparation and have a hands-on role with the defense” under defensive coordinator George Edwards.