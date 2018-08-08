Warren Moon still absent from Seahawks radio broadcasts following lawsuit

Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon remains absent from Seahawks radio broadcasts as he continues his leave of absence following a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him last December.

Moon issued denials regarding the subject last year but remains away from the team. He will be replaced by former fullback Mack Strong and defensive back Jordan Babineaux for preseason games and former linebacker Dave Wyman for regular season contests in the interim, per a team release on broadcast coverage for the upcoming season.

Moon was accused of sexual battery by his former executive assistant and claimed that he drugged her during a work trip to Mexico. Additionally, she claimed that Moon forced her to share a hotel room and bed with him while the two were on business trips together, which he admitted had occurred but he downplayed the significance.

Moon has served as the team’s color analyst on radio broadcasts since 2004.