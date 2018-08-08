Washington signs Dante Sawyer, waives Tavaris Barnes

Getty Images

Washington announced it has signed defensive lineman Dante Sawyer. The team waived defensive lineman Tavaris Barnes with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Sawyer signed to play for Birmingham in the Alliance of American Football before Washington’s phone call.

He originally signed with the Chiefs in May as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina. Sawyer participated in the Chiefs’ rookie minicamp but later was waived.

Sawyer made 30 tackles, three sacks and five forced fumbles in 12 games at South Carolina last season.

Barnes spent some time on Washington’s practice squad last season before returning to the team on a futures contract in January. He played in 13 games with the Saints in 2015.