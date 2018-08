PFTPM

It’s back, by popular demand.

Maybe not popular demand. Maybe just ordinary demand.

Regardless, as the format for #PFTPM has shifted into extended interviews, some of you have wanted the former approach, a stream-of-consciuousness with plenty of questions and answers. Once per week, I’ll try to do that.

Today was the day this week to do that. The end result, nearly 75 minutes in duration, appears below.

Check it out. Tell your friends. Subscribe, rate, and review. Thank you.