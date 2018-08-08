Zimmer on Diggs, Rhodes missing practice: They did not make me happy

Posted by Charean Williams on August 8, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
AP

Stefon Diggs and Xavier Rhodes missed practice Wednesday. It was not injury related.

“They did not make me happy,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, via Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune.

Zimmer did not elaborate, but Rhodes and Diggs were jawing with each other at the walk-through Wednesday morning.

According to Krammer, Rhodes and Diggs engaged in “heated chatter” during Tuesday’s practice. Rhodes intercepted a throw intended for Adam Thielen, and Diggs caught a couple of passes over the middle against Rhodes with the two players “chirping at one another.”

After Rhodes caught a long touchdown pass, he threw the ball into the stands. Rhodes refused to leave the field, staying at corner with the third-team defense.

8 responses to “Zimmer on Diggs, Rhodes missing practice: They did not make me happy

  1. So is this a case of “making excuses for the season already, or being a diva?”

    Or is it someone trying let players know what is or isnt acceptable in practice and being a leader?

  4. Two of the best players in the NFL at their positions going against each other every day in practice, you’re going to get some competitiveness coming out. Sounds like Zimmer thought it was getting a little out of hand so sat them out to send a message, while privately not minding giving each of them a rest day.

  5. shaggytoodle says:
    August 8, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    __________

    The latter for both Zimmer and Rodgers, but at least Zimmer didn’t use foul language. This time.

    And his family loves him.

  8. Rob Brzezinski is a Magician
    Aug 8, 2018, 6:37 PM EDT
    I’m a big Diggs fan but let’s be honest, he’s not even in the top 10 when it comes to wideouts. Don’t let the contract fool you into thinking this guy is one of the leagues best receivers. Like I said I really like the guy but he’s not in that top tier yet

