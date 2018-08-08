Zimmer on Diggs, Rhodes missing practice: They did not make me happy

AP

Stefon Diggs and Xavier Rhodes missed practice Wednesday. It was not injury related.

“They did not make me happy,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, via Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune.

Zimmer did not elaborate, but Rhodes and Diggs were jawing with each other at the walk-through Wednesday morning.

According to Krammer, Rhodes and Diggs engaged in “heated chatter” during Tuesday’s practice. Rhodes intercepted a throw intended for Adam Thielen, and Diggs caught a couple of passes over the middle against Rhodes with the two players “chirping at one another.”

After Rhodes caught a long touchdown pass, he threw the ball into the stands. Rhodes refused to leave the field, staying at corner with the third-team defense.