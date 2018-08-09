Aaron Donald’s holdout gets a lot more expensive tonight, in theory

Getty Images

Last year, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald racked up tens of thousands in fines due to his decision to boycott training camp in an effort to get his second contract. When he finally showed up, the team waived the penalty.

This year, Donald once again is a holdout. By rule, he faces only $30,000 per day in fines for skipping camp, down from the $40,000 daily charge that applies to players not on the fifth-year of a first-round rookie deal. However, starting tonight, Donald’s holdout gets a lot more expensive, at least in theory.

Upon missing the preseason opener in Baltimore against the Ravens, Donald incurs a fine in the amount of one regular-season game check. At a base salary of $6.892 million this year, that’s a fine of $405,000.

Donald presumably believes that, no matter how his situation plays out, he won’t be stuck with a bill in excess of $1.6 million. However, he could be — and that gives the Rams another concession that can be made if/when two sides currently meandering through the same zip code, area code, and ballpark end up crossing paths.