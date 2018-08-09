Andrew Luck plays two series for Colts in preseason opener

Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck played two full series in his first game action since the end of the 2016 NFL season Thursday night in Seattle.

Luck completed 6-of-9 passes for 67 yards and scrambled for a yard before exiting the game early in the second quarter.

The Colts moved 60 yards in 12 plays against the Seahawks on their opening possession. An opening swing pass to Marlon Mack went for 17 yards and Luck would later hit T.Y. Hilton on an 8-yard pass for a third down conversion. Another swing pass on fourth-and-1 kept the drive alive as Luck hit Robert Turbin for 14 yards down to the Seattle 23. The drive would eventually stall before a 33-yard Adam Vinatieri field goal.

Luck completed 5-of-7 attempts on the opening possession for 55 yards.

Luck would get sacked by Seahawks second-round pick Rasheem Green on the next possession. He took only two hits of consequence on the night, the sack by Green and a tackle by Bobby Wagner on his one-yard scramble.