Anthony Lynn says Joey Bosa doing fine, left foot just sore

AP

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn confirmed Joey Bosa has only a sore left foot and is doing fine, Eric Williams of ESPN reports. The defensive end, though, isn’t likely to play Saturday night against the Cardinals.

The Chargers, who already have lost cornerback Jason Verrett and tight end Hunter Henry for the season, received a scare during Tuesday’s practice when Bosa limped off.

A report soon after said the Chargers had determined the injury was “nothing serious.”

Bosa, the third overall pick in 2016, has 23 sacks in his two seasons, including 12.5 in a Pro Bowl 2017 season.