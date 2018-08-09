Antonio Callaway’s hearing rescheduled, he made trip to New York

AP

The Browns want to believe in Antonio Callaway, and to give him a chance.

The Ohio court system is willing to go along with it.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the rookie wide receiver who was cited for driving with a suspended license and a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge was supposed to have his first hearing this morning. That has been rescheduled for Aug. 23 at 8 a.m., and since they play the Eagles at home that night, he can ostensibly make that one.

Callaway made the trip to New York for tonight’s game against the Giants, but he may not be out of the woods with the team.

He did not inform them of the citation, and they found out about it through media reports. Coach Hue Jackson said he’d have a “strong conversation” with Callaway about the incident and said “this is surprising to me.”

The talented wideout, who was promoted to the starting lineup this week, slid in the draft in part because of concerns about a failed drug test (for a diluted sample) at the Scouting Combine. He was also suspended for his final season at Florida for his role in a credit card scam.