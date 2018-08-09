Bears G.M. Ryan Pace: No new developments on Roquan Smith

Getty Images

Chicago linebacker Roquan Smith is this year’s only draft pick who hasn’t signed his rookie contract, and the Bears don’t seem to think the issue is going to be resolved any time soon.

Bears General Manager Ryan Pace said on the radio broadcast of the team’s pregame show tonight that nothing is happening on the Smith front.

“There are really no new developments to this point. It’s something that we’re working through and obviously I feel like a broken record here but we want him to be here but it’s just part of the process,” Pace said.

Smith’s camp and the Bears are reportedly at odds over whether Smith would lose guaranteed money if he is ever suspended. Pace declined to go into specifics and said it’s better not to let the negotiation play out in the media.

“I hope people can respect it,” Pace said. “I definitely appreciate the questions and understand the questions, but out of respect to the player and the agent it is a sensitive topic and I think it’s best if we just keep that behind the scenes.”

Smith’s holdout is one of the longest since the NFL’s 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement largely dictated the salaries of all draft picks. The holdout may go even longer, as neither side sounds interested in backing down.