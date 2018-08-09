Bengals offense gets off to a much better start

AP

Last year, it took the Bengals a few months to find their offense.

Tonight, it has already arrived.

The Bengals jumped out to a 14-7 lead over the Bears, and quarterback Andy Dalton had a pretty good start, with even the interception he threw going for a score (Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller took it back 47 yards for a touchdown).

Otherwise, Dalton was quite good, completing 6-of-8 passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

He hit running back Joe Mixon with a short pass which Mixon turned into a sharp 28-yard touchdown. And after the pick six, Dalton responded with a nine-play, 80-yard touchdown march.

The Bengals first offense didn’t score a touchdown in the preseason last year, or in the first two regular season games. So this is definitely a positive start.