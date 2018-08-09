Breshad Perriman not interested in what critics see

Getty Images

Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman was told early in the offseason that he has to show more this season to have a future in Baltimore and Perriman said at the start of training camp that he understands the situation he’s in after three disappointing seasons.

The 2015 first-round pick got his first chance to show how he’s faring in his attempt to make something of a disappointing career in the Hall of Fame Game. The good news was two catches for 19 yards, but the bad news was a pass from Robert Griffin III that went through his hands and into those of a Bears defender.

Given Perriman’s history, it’s not surprising that the bad news traveled further than the good. Perriman said he’s not paying any attention to it, though.

“I don’t care what they see,” Perriman said, via the Baltimore Sun. “I don’t know what they see because I’m not interested in what they see, for the most part. If they just see [the interception], then that’s fine. It doesn’t really matter who saw it. I made two more plays after that. I could have made a play and scored, and they still would have focused on the first one. But I can’t focus on that because then I’m really not going to be focused on my overall game. So they can pick and choose what they want to see.”

Perriman may not pay attention to outside voices, but the addition of three wideouts in free agency and two more in the draft mean that every piece is going to count when it comes to handing out roles on the final roster.