Browns G.M. believes Antonio Callaway, with conditions

Browns General Manager John Dorsey is willing to give rookie wideout Antonio Callaway the benefit of the doubt with the “it’s not my weed” defense.

But that doesn’t mean he’s happy with his fourth-round pick.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Dorsey said he believes Callaway when he said he didn’t smoke the marijuana that was found under his seat during a traffic stop.

But he also made it clear to Callaway when they met ”that these types of things can’t be tolerated.”

Dorsey also told reporters he thought Callaway was “truly remorseful” and said not informing the team of the incident might have been a “rookie mistake.”

Callaway slipped in the draft for a number of off-field reasons, including a positive drug test at the Scouting Combine for a dilute sample. He was also suspended his final season at Florida for his role in a credit card scam.

“Antonio was going to be a work in progress,” Dorsey said. “It’s not going to happen overnight. We try day-in and day-out for him to understand what it takes to be a professional football player and what those rules and responsibility are in terms of working on the little things and I think the message was very stern, it was very clear and, moving forward, these types of incidents can’t occur again.”

The Browns promoted him to the starting lineup after trading former first-rounder Corey Coleman to the Bills, and he’s playing tonight.