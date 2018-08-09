Browns will have Dez Bryant in next week “if he returns a phone call”

Getty Images

A report earlier this week indicated that the Browns remain interested in visiting with wide receiver Dez Bryant, but that nothing has been set up yet.

General Manager John Dorsey all but confirmed that report on Friday before the Browns took on the Giants in their first preseason game of the year.

Dorsey said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, that the team will be bringing receivers in to visit with the team next week and that they’d like to have Bryant be part of the group “if he returns a phone call.”

“He won’t return any phone calls,” Dorsey said.

That suggests Bryant doesn’t have much interest in spending this season with the Browns, but perhaps things will change in the next few days. The Browns have had a lot of action at receiver of late as they traded Corey Coleman to the Bills and then learned Antonio Callaway has been cited for marijuana possession. They’re also waiting for Josh Gordon to report to camp, but inaction remains the case on that front.