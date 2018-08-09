Budda Baker will remain on special teams despite his increased defensive role

Getty Images

The Cardinals have not had Budda Baker practice on special teams much, prompting him to wonder whether he would spend all his time on defense this season. But Arizona will continue to use one of the NFL’s best special teamers on special teams, even though Baker now is a full-time starter on defense.

Special teams coach Jeff Rodgers said Baker will remain on teams in the regular season.

“Coach [Steve Wilks] has said that whoever can help us in those areas, we’ll do that,” Rodgers said, via Kyle Odegard of the team website. “Budda grabbed me the other day in the hallway and said, ‘Hey, when am I going to get some reps? What’s the plan? What’s going on?’ He’s eager to get back out there. The preseason is about finding out about guys you don’t know about, giving those other guys some opportunities. We’ll slide him in where we think it’s best.”

Baker, who made the Pro Bowl for his special teams work last season as a rookie, is a difference-maker as a gunner.

The Cardinals list Christian Kirk as their punt returner and T.J. Logan as the kick returner, but they still have much to sort out during the preseason. Just don’t expect to see Baker running down on special teams in the preseason.