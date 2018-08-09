Buffalo researchers find brains of retired Bills, Sabres players are healthy

August 9, 2018
New research from the University at Buffalo is calling into question the idea that contact sports lead to neurological damage that affects athletes later in life.

The research on retired players from the NFL’s Bills and NHL’s Sabres found that the former players were actually doing well mentally later in life, contrary to expectations.

“News coverage has given the public the impression that CTE is inevitable among professional contact sport athletes,” the researchers wrote, via the Buffalo News. “The results of our comprehensive investigation . . . do not support this notion.”

The former Bills and Sabres players were compared to a control group of similarly aged athletes from non-contact sports, such as swimmers, runners and triathletes. The researchers found that the non-contact athletes were in better physical condition than the retired football and hockey players, many of whom had suffered orthopedic injuries, but that there were no differences in brain function.

“Our noncontact sport control group turned out to be better educated and in much better health than our contact sport athletes,” the researchers wrote, “but we discovered they were not substantially different in most aspects of functioning, except physical activity.”

Barry S. Willer, a professor of psychiatry who was lead investigator on the study, concluded that CTE is “much more rare than we thought.”

7 responses to “Buffalo researchers find brains of retired Bills, Sabres players are healthy

  1. “Our noncontact sport control group turned out to be better educated…”

    That statements says a lot.

  2. This study appears to be an outlier compared to the data already present on CTE and other concussion related damage to the brain. It’s certainly an interesting find. I’ll be curious to see if there are any follow up studies performed finding similar results.

  5. It just demonstrates that there’s an urgent need for much more research to be done so athletes and parents of young athletes can make informed decisions about the risks of contact sports. But such research is really hard to do – the pool of players who’ve retired from professional-level non-contact sports is so small, it’s hard to carry out a quality study that can form a universally applicable solution.

    This study, for example, involved a mere 21 living former Bills and Sabers. That’s a really small number for a comprehensive scientific study. And of course, that’s a self-selecting group. I mean, those suffering most from the effects of CTE may not be capable of giving the informed consent necessary to taker part in such a study. They may even have died, especially given the higher levels of suicide involved. Some CTE suffers may have chosen not to take part, either because of their impaired decision making not fully comprehending the risk or through simple fear of finding out or letting other people know that their failing memory or whatever is early signs of dementia and/or CTE. And that’s before considering that they may just have randomly picked the healthy ones – even if you consider it a coin flip, the chance of getting 21 random coin flips the same in a row, while small, is exponentially higher with a pool of 21 then the 1,000, 2,000, 10,000 or whatever that studies that form more widely applicable conclusions aim for.

    Point is, science is hard, and one small scale study should be convincing you either way.

  6. Uh-huh. I see. Then again, there are also “scientists” out there that refute global warming and for many years there were “doctors” that assured us smoking was a perfectly healthy little hobby.

    Follow the money… because you know there’s a pile of it attached to this somewhere.

  7. this is far too important a matter to even attempt to lend an outlying exception anything like the weight of the thoroughly researched and repeatedly proven rule amply supported by a preponderance of the medical community on the subject;

    the fact remains that football equipment technology has for more than fifty years lagged criminally behind biological technology of player development, specifically where the helmet is concerned;

    until helmet and equipment technology is brought to a par with player development (meaning the multi-billion NFL is willing to devote a substantial portion of its annual profits), CTE will run rampant and unchecked among football players of all ages as the Four Horsemen once did;

