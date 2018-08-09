Cam Newton, Kelvin Benjamin speak briefly in pregame

Cam Newton approached Kelvin Benjamin, and the two briefly met at midfield pregame Thursday night. Multiple reports indicate it did appear to go well, perhaps as expected.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer, Benjamin appeared to shrug off Newton mid-sentence and began walking away. That prompted Newton to make a “bye then” motion with his hand.

So far, there is no indication of what was said in the brief exchange, but the Observer video shows Benjamin appearing not to want anything to do with talking to Newton.

The Panthers traded Benjamin to the Bills last season, and the receiver said earlier this week it was good riddance to Carolina. He told The Athletic he never felt a fit with the Panthers, specifically with Newton.

“I should’ve just been drafted by somebody else. I should’ve never went to Carolina. Truly, I just think Carolina was bad for me,” Benjamin said. “If you would’ve put me with any other quarterback, let’s be real, you know what I’m saying? Any other accurate quarterback like [Aaron] Rodgers or Eli Manning or Big Ben [Roethlisberger] — anybody! — quarterbacks with knowledge, that know how to place a ball and give you a better chance to catch the ball. It just felt like I wasn’t in that position.”

Newton responded in a video he posted on social media that he wasn’t going to respond: “I ain’t gonna go back and forth with him; I’m just gonna work.”

  2. KB was write about the fact he never fit this team & shouldn’t have been drafted BUT don’t Blame Cam Newton Blame Dave Gettlemen worse GM in team history

    Remember DG gave up a 3rd & 4th to move up 10 spots to draft the drunk Worley, he spent a 4th on a 36 yr old punter only to see him put on IR later that season & than cut a yr later

    He cut steve Smith cause he said SMith was too old to play & removed the tag from Josh Norman so we can start mid rd rookies & Spend a 1st pick on a DT to be a backup

  3. Benjamin has a right to voice his opinion, As does Newton, but it’s not like it’s going to get either of them any satisfaction when it is over.

  4. It may well be that Benjamin truly regrets his remarks about his time in Carolina and playing with Newton. It would not the first time a savvy reporter was able to turn a routine mundane interview into a controversy. Benjamin could very well have learned a life lesson.

  5. There’s a video out showing that Cam walking up to Benjamin to talk about it and around :50 in the videos you can hear Cam saying that he’s just trying to make amends; but Benjamin is trying every thing possible to walk his way out of talking about it.

  6. Benjamin is a mediocre receiver that will be lucky to get another contract in this league for anything other than 3rd or 4th receiver money. Newton has a chance to be HOF. Why would Newton even give this clown the time of day?

