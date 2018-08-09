Dak Prescott delivers 30-yard touchdown pass on first series

AP

The Cowboys played their starting quarterback in the first preseason game for the first time in six years, according to Todd Archer of ESPN. In 2012, Tony Romo played 11 snaps against the Raiders.

Dak Prescott needed only 10 snaps Thursday against the 49ers before being replaced by backup Cooper Rush.

The Cowboys starting quarterback went 3-for-3 for 39 yards, hitting rookie Michael Gallup for a 30-yard touchdown pass. Gallup, a third-round pick, beat Jimmie Ward, who is converting back to cornerback from free safety.

Ward started at left cornerback in place of Richard Sherman.

The Cowboys went 75 yards in an impressive drive after a rough first two weeks of training camp offered at least a measure of concern about the team’s passing game. Dallas has overhauled its receiving and tight end corps this offseason with Dez Bryant‘s release and Jason Witten’s retirement.

Ezekiel Elliott did not play, allowing Rod Smith to start. Smith had one catch for 6 yards and five rushes for 29 yards in the first drive. Prescott had a 12-yard run.