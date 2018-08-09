Derek Carr sees “sense of urgency” from Martavis Bryant

Getty Images

Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant got a public tongue-lashing from head coach Jon Gruden last weekend and it seems to have had a positive effect on his play.

Bryant starred at Wednesday’s joint practice with the Lions, earning praise from receivers coach Edgar Bennett and Gruden himself. The coach said that Bryant showed “what he’s capable of doing” and quarterback Derek Carr said he believes that the good outing was a result of a strong effort to shore up the areas where he was lacking.

“You can definitely tell that he has a sense of urgency for him to pick things up and learn them,” Carr said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “He wants to do right, he really does. To see that in him, to see him continue, he always practices hard, that’s never a question. He’s going to practice hard. And usually that’s the hardest part to get someone to practice hard, but he is. No problem practicing hard and going hard. In the film room and in the playbook is where he’s really working hard and he’s gotten a lot better.”

According to former NFL wideout James Jones, the playbook is an area of particular concern for the wideout. If the work Carr has observed pays off, the early August critiques may be forgotten fairly quickly.