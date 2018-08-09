Derrius Guice being evaluated for knee injury

AP

There’s been a lot of buzz about rookie running back Derrius Guice around Washington this summer, but it will be replaced by a lot of holding of breath for at least a little while.

Washington announced that Guice is being evaluated for a knee injury during Thursday night’s preseason game against the Patriots. Shots from the game made it appear the training staff was looking at Guice’s left leg.

Guice ran six times for 19 yards before leaving the game.

Quarterback Alex Smith said recently that there’s no real weakness in Guice’s game. Every NFL player is vulnerable to injury, though. Guice and company will be hoping that he has avoided a serious one.