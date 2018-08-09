Derrius Guice says he’s OK, will have MRI Friday

AP

Running back Derrius Guice‘s first NFL game action ended with him getting his knee checked out by trainers on the sideline and there will be more tests on Friday.

Washington coach Jay Gruden said after Thursday night’s game against the Patriots that Guice will have an MRI on his knee. Guice’s own diagnosis ahead of that test was a positive one.

Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post reports that Guice said after the game that he’s fine. The second-round pick had 19 yards on six carries before leaving the game.

Gruden said that defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis will also be getting an MRI on his knee Friday. The two-year veteran had three tackles on Thursday night.