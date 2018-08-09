Dez Bryant says he’s visiting the Browns next week

Getty Images

Free-agent receiver Dez Bryant apparently plans to answer his phone, after all.

After being called out publicly by Browns G.M. John Dorsey for failing to press “accept” on his cellular device, Bryant tweeted that he’ll start making visits next week, and that he’ll be visiting the Browns.

Bryant has so far not yet identified other teams that he’ll be visiting.

The announcement that he’ll visit the Browns comes after a pair of tweets in which Bryant suggested he has indeed spoken to Dorsey. Of course, it’s possible that both versions are accurate, that Dorsey and Bryant spoke at some point in the past, and that Bryant hasn’t been responding to overtures from the Browns regarding a visit.

It remains to be seen whether the Browns offer Bryant a contract, whether the financial terms are acceptable, and whether another team more likely to contend this year decides to pursue him. Maybe he’s seen enough from the Cleveland offense to persuade him that maybe the team that has won one game in two seasons can indeed contend.