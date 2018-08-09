Dez: I wouldn’t mind playing for Browns, but “want to be right first”

Getty Images

Browns General Manager John Dorsey said on Thursday that he can’t get Dez Bryant to return his phone call and telling the world that fact got a response from the wide receiver.

Dorsey said the Browns are bringing wide receivers in for visits next week and would like Bryant to be part of the group, but have had no luck getting in touch with Bryant. If one were to draw an implication from that, it would be that Bryant wasn’t into the idea of playing for Cleveland this season.

Bryant said otherwise on Twitter a short time after Dorsey spoke to the media.

For real… I wouldn’t mind playing for the browns.. I just want to be right first https://t.co/svDXxKKYkg — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 9, 2018

Bryant wrote in an earlier tweet that he’s going to play this season, but is still getting ready and is not on anybody else’s time. A later post referenced a bad outcome from trying to play through a broken foot and will take all the time he needs to get to a point he feels ready to go. Bryant added that he believes he has “a legit” three years left in his playing career.