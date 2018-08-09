Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie set to work out for Seahawks, Raiders

Getty Images

Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was part of a group of veteran defensive players slated to work out for the Seahawks last week, but he never made it to Seattle.

Rodgers-Cromartie told Josina Anderson of ESPN that a family matter forced him to miss the appointment, but it seems the Seahawks remain interested in having a look. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Rodgers-Cromartie is now set to work out for the team in the next few days.

He is then scheduled to move on for a workout with the Raiders. There’s also been word of interest from the Chargers, although nothing has been scheduled on that front.

Rodgers-Cromartie was released by the Giants in March and joins Bashaud Breeland as free agent cornerbacks with extensive starting experience making the rounds this month.