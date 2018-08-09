Eagles to induct Seth Joyner, Clyde Simmons into team’s Hall of Fame

Getty Images

The Eagles will induct Seth Joyner and Clyde Simmons into the team’s Hall of Fame on September 23 in a game against the Colts.

Simmons and Joyner were on the Eagles 1991 defense that ranked first in total defense, first in passing yards allowed and first in rushing yards allowed. They became only the fifth team in history to accomplish that feat and the first since 1975.

Joyner played linebacker in Philadelphia from 1986-93, earning three All-Pro selections. He also twice went to the Pro Bowl.

He is the only player in Eagles history to record at least 35 sacks and 15 interceptions.

Simmons played defensive line for the Eagles from 1986-93. In a five-year span from 1988-92, Simmons ranked second in the NFL with 63 sacks behind only teammate Reggie White (72).

He was All-Pro and earned Pro Bowl honors in 1991 and ’92.