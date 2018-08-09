Familiarity with Josh McDaniels’ offense should help Eric Decker catch up

Getty Images

Eric Decker sees his employment with the Patriots as “quite an opportunity.” That’s a given considering the Patriots have played in three of the past four Super Bowls, winning two, and the veteran receiver will get to catch passes from one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the game.

Decker, though, has some catching up to do.

He was out of football for five months after his contract with the Titans expired. He has had two practices with his new team.

But Decker does have familiarity with Josh McDaniels’ offense, with the Broncos having drafted him in 2010. He also has a familiarity playing in the slot, where he lined up 51 percent of the time last season.

“He’s a smart guy,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said, via Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald. “I know he has recall from some of the things that we do that Josh did at Denver that are carryover. There’s a lot of differences, but there’s certainly a lot of carryover.”

Decker, who spent two seasons catching passes from Peyton Manning in Denver, has not spent much time with Tom Brady yet as Brian Hoyer and Danny Etling took the majority of snaps the past two days.

“He’s one of the best, if not the best,” Decker said of Brady. “Detail, takes care of himself on the field, again, detail-oriented, commands in the huddle, pushes people, keeps you accountable. Things that you want in a leader, and it’s been fun to be his teammate these last few days.”