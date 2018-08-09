Faye Spanos, wife of Chargers owner Alex Spanos, dies at age 92

Getty Images

Faye Spanos, the wife of Los Angeles Chargers owner Alex Spanos, has died at the age of 92.

The Chargers released a statement on Wednesday announcing the passing of the family’s matriarch.

Faye married Alex in 1948 and she became a mother to four children, grandmother to fifteen grandchildren, and great grandmother to ten. After the family built a real estate fortune, Alex purchased a controlling stake in the San Diego Chargers in 1984.

Their son, Dean, is now chairman and controlling owner of the team.